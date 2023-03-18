2023 governorship election: Bode George expresses worry over attacks on voters

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed worries over what he termed negative reports over attacks on voters and snatching of ballot boxes in Lagos state by hoodlums at the governorship and state house of assembly elections which was held on Saturday March 18, 2023.

George expressed this concern while speaking with journalists at his Ikoyi office after casting his vote at his polling booth 002 Cameron street in Ikoyi- Eti- Osa Local Government Area (LGA), saying that in places like Shomolu, Ikeja, Surulere, Ajah, among others, voting were not free and fair as hoodlums and thugs did not allow voters to exercise their voting right as guaranteed by the law of the land.

The PDP chieftain said voters in VGC were not allowed to vote within the estate, but were asked to come and do so along the expressway where their polling unit was relocated, causing panic of possible attack on them.

According to Chief George, things can’t continue this way, adding: “For God’s sake, we can’t turn this country to a mob nation.

“The report I have gotten so far is very distressful. In Shomolu, in Ikeja, in Surulere, in Ajah, the reports are saying that people were attacking voters were attacked and there were snatching of ballot boxes.”

Chief George added that, “For God’s sake, we can’t turn this country to a mob nation. These are reports I have gotten, very disturbing. If we continue this way and nothing is done to address it, then don’t complain. We can’t continue this way, what kind of country are we building? he queried.

“If this attitude of attacking voters and snatching of ballot boxes becomes a norm in the country, it speaks volume,” he added.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain, noted that that there was apathy on the part of voters in Ikoyi area where he voted, he recalled that the voting process followed the last Presidential/National Assembly election pattern involving the use of BVAS, but he insisted that instant transmission of results from polling units to server was imperative and must be adhered to this time around.

