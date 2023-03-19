2023 governorship election: Buni in wide lead as INEC announces 12 LGAs in Yobe

The All progressives Congress (APC) is leading with wide margin in 12 Local Government Areas out of 17 already announced in Yobe state.
Declaring the governorship collation opened, the Yobe State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, said 11 candidates from different political parties have participants in the governorship race in the state.
He said INEC in Yobe state has so far received results from across 12 LGAs for the governorship race at the collation centre In Damaturu.
Governor Mai Buni is the APC candidate for 2023 governorship election.
He stands the chance of being re-elected as results obtained so far show that the governor is leading with a wide margin ahead of his closest opponent, Alhaji Shariff Abdullahi, of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The LGA results submitted to INEC includes Tarmuwa, Nangere, Gujba, Gulani, Bursari and Bade.
Others are Yusufari, Damaturu, Machina, Nguru, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs respectively.
Collation is still ongoing as more results are awaited.
The governorship results are as follows:
Tarmuwa LG
APC – 8,249
PDP -4,145
LP- 06
NNPP- 85
Nangere LG
APC – 18,346
PDP – 6,958
LP -17
NNPP -450
Gujba LG
APC – 20,258
PDP – 2,428
LP -08
NNPP -46
Gulani- LG
APC – 16,244
PDP – 5,537
LP -05
NNPP-115
Bursari LG
APC 13,825
PDP 4,879
LP -11
NNPP -97
Bade LG
APC – 21,370
PDP- 10,766
LP -18
NNPP -1254
Yusufari LG
APC- 16,216
PDP- 3,837
LP -19
NNPP -222
Damaturu LG
APC -20877
PDP- 7,655
LP -22
NNPP -217
Machina LG
APC-11,039
PDP- 4,288
LP- 18
NNPP- 262
Nguru LG
APC- 22,459
PDP- 9,332
LP- 18
Geidam LG
APC – 14495
PDP- 1777
LP- 10
NNPP -355
Yunusari LG
APC-16,042
PDP- 2,102
LP-27
NNPP-1,657