2023 governorship election: Buni in wide lead as INEC announces 12 LGAs in Yobe

The All progressives Congress (APC) is leading with wide margin in 12 Local Government Areas out of 17 already announced in Yobe state.

Declaring the governorship collation opened, the Yobe State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, said 11 candidates from different political parties have participants in the governorship race in the state.

He said INEC in Yobe state has so far received results from across 12 LGAs for the governorship race at the collation centre In Damaturu.

Governor Mai Buni is the APC candidate for 2023 governorship election.

He stands the chance of being re-elected as results obtained so far show that the governor is leading with a wide margin ahead of his closest opponent, Alhaji Shariff Abdullahi, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The LGA results submitted to INEC includes Tarmuwa, Nangere, Gujba, Gulani, Bursari and Bade.

Others are Yusufari, Damaturu, Machina, Nguru, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs respectively.

Collation is still ongoing as more results are awaited.

The governorship results are as follows:

Tarmuwa LG

APC – 8,249

PDP -4,145

LP- 06

NNPP- 85

Nangere LG

APC – 18,346

PDP – 6,958

LP -17

NNPP -450

Gujba LG

APC – 20,258

PDP – 2,428

LP -08

NNPP -46

Gulani- LG

APC – 16,244

PDP – 5,537

LP -05

NNPP-115

Bursari LG

APC 13,825

PDP 4,879

LP -11

NNPP -97

Bade LG

APC – 21,370

PDP- 10,766

LP -18

NNPP -1254

Yusufari LG

APC- 16,216

PDP- 3,837

LP -19

NNPP -222

Damaturu LG

APC -20877

PDP- 7,655

LP -22

NNPP -217

Machina LG

APC-11,039

PDP- 4,288

LP- 18

NNPP- 262

Nguru LG

APC- 22,459

PDP- 9,332

LP- 18

PDP -9332

Geidam LG

APC – 14495

PDP- 1777

LP- 10

NNPP -355

Yunusari LG

APC-16,042

PDP- 2,102

LP-27

NNPP-1,657

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

