2023 governorship election: Buratai drums up support for APC candidates 

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country.

Buratai, who made the call in a statement Monday also commended Nigerians for electing Sen. Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president, adding that his victory was a clear reflection of the will of the people.

The former army chief also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the chairmanship of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for the successful conduct of the election, saying “It is a job well planned and professionally executed.”

The statement reads: “Let me begin by congratulating Nigerian voters who turned out on the 25th of February, 2023 to exercise their civic duty and voted en masse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as our president-elect. This is a clear reflection of the will of the people.”

