2023 governorship election: CLO calls for violence free, credible polls 

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a pro-democracy advocacy group, has called for violence free, credible and fair election as Nigerians prepare to elect governors and members of the State Houses of Assembly on Saturday.

The Southeast Zonal Chairman of the group, Comrade Aloysius Attah, who made the call in a statement issued​ in Awka, Anambra State capital on Thursday,​ condemned the brazen resort to violence, threats of war and anarchy​ by some political actors across the five southeast states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The CLO Chairman posited that the main ingredients of democracy remains popular participation and handing over the collective will of the people in a mandate given to a winner of an elective political post who emerged in a credible,​ free, fair, transparent and​ violence free process.

He posited that anything short of the above ingredients is a recipe for disaster while anyone who emerges in violation of the stated principles carries a tainted and stolen mandate which can never survive the present political re-awakening sweeping across the country.

“Of particular reference is Enugu state where political tension has reached a feverish pitch because of the outcome of the last presidential /National Assembly election where the ruling party in the state was defeated in major parts of the state while both the loser, the PDP and the winner, Labour Party are seriously engaged in a battle of wits on who might eventually carry the day in the governorship/state assembly election coming up on Saturday.

“INEC officials must ensure neutrality and resist any attempt by desperate politicians to use them to subvert the people’s choice and will. The security agencies including the local vigilantes, Ebubeagu among others must restrict themselves to the duty of securing the people and the voting process against any invasion or attacks of any sort. No one should make himself a willing tool for any form of indecent act or actions that can derail the democratic process.

“There is life after the election and it is important that anyone hoping to enjoy tomorrow must be careful of his actions and inaction so as to preserve our democracy and also ensure a positive legacy for tomorrow’s generation. Let us vote not fight and above all, allow the ultimate wish of the people to prevail above individual or collective interests,” CLO added.

