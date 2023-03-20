2023 governorship election: CLO charges INEC to save Enugu from avoidable crisis

Following the last Saturday governorship and House of Assembly elections in Enugu state, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Southeast Zone has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately rise up to the occasion and save Enugu state from what it termed as “avoidable crisis.”

CLO said the crisis could be avoided by resolving the logjam encountered during the polls and the incongruity in the collation of results.

Chairman of CLO South East zone, Comrade Aloysius Attah, in a statement released in Enugu Monday, noted with dismay that INEC State Returning Officer, Resident Electoral Commissioner and other actors in the commission are being pressured to thwart the peoples’ will.

The CLO said incontrovertible evidence from the outcome of the polls showed that the majority people of Enugu state spoke in loud voices with their votes on whom they want to represent them in government.

This, he said, started from the Presidential/National Assembly polls till last Saturday when they re-echoed their stance once more by ensuring that Labour Party maintained the majority in House of Assembly and in various local government results for the governorship elections.

The organisation called on INEC to resist any form of pressure or inducement in accepting the evidently flawed results procured from Nkanu East local government area and therefore save the commission and its agents from public odium and disgrace with its attendant consequences which may literally set Enugu State on fire.

“Tension is building up already across different parts of the state by the restive youths who are not taking chances these days in allowing their mandate to be stolen by any political actor or parties. The desperation to take power by hook or crook being exhibited by some forces leaves much to be desired while those who read the signs of the present times don’t need any prophet or seer to tell them that things have changed.

Already, INEC has however, through Festus Okoye suspended the announcing of eventual winner in the governorship election until the issues arising from Nsukka and Nkanu East be resolved.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

