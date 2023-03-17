2023 governorship election: EFCC operatives storm states, hunt vote buyers

Ahead of Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been deployed to all the states.

The commission’s spokesman Wilson Uwajaren made the disclosure on Friday.

According to him, the personnel will team up with other security agencies involved in election security as well as INEC officials.

“The teams led by senior officers began arriving at their assigned locations earlier today, March 17, with a number of them holding consultation with the other security agencies involved in election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.” he said.

