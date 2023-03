The candiade of the People’s Democratic Party in Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, is currently leading in the 2023 governorship election contest.

Out of 17 local government areas already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mutfwang has swept 13.

The state INEC collation officer, Professor Idris Amale, said collation of the remaing four LGAs, will continue on Monday as from 10am.

Details loading…

