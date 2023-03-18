2023 governorship election is a battle for soul of Lagos – GRV

As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, March 11 2023 to elect their governors and state house of assembly members, one of the governorship candidates in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of the Labour Party has said the election is a battle for the soul of the state.

Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV stated this after casting his vote at his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Rhodes-Vivour is challenging Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Lagos State gubernatorial seat.

Speaking on the chances of his party, GRV said LP will spring surprises as it did during the last presidential election.

“The people of Lagos will give us more votes, even more than the one we got during the presidential election, our concern is will INEC let the vote count?,” he asked.

He said, ‘’We are fully prepared for the governorship election, and I am sure we will get more votes in the election, because the people of Lagos State are fed up with the old order. They wanted a change for good governance and masses oriented policies and programmes.”

The election is expected to be keenly contested following the victory of Labour Party in Lagos state in the presidential election.

Rhodes-Vivour emerged as a popular candidate whose message resonated with the teeming youths who are the backbone behind the unexpected rise of the Labour Party.

