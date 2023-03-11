2023 governorship election: Labour Party plots Uzodimma’s ouster in Imo

Newly appointed Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Festus Onyekwulisi, has assured that his leadership will work towards the fall of Senator Hope Uzodimma’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state as build up towards Imo governorship election takes centre stage.

Onyekwulisi, who formally replaced the party’s former chairman, Ambrose Onyekwere on Friday, said the process of removing Uzodimma as governor would commence with a transparent and credible governorship primary in April this year, after which a credible candidate would emerge to work towards upstaging the governor.

The LP helmsman who disclosed that the party has been modeled after Peter Obi, poised to do the right things at all times, said, “Imo people had suffered untold hardship for a long time now and needed to be saved to start enjoying the desired dividends of democracy again after the November 2023 governorship election.”

He assured that he and members of his executive would ensure that the party’s votes were protected in the forthcoming State Assembly elections slated for next Saturday to set the stage for eventual take over of the state.

