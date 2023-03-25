2023 governorship election: Labour Party’s Edeoga heads to court

The Enugu state Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, is set to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023, governorship

election.

This was disclosed by Edeoga in a press briefing on Friday.

He said, “We want to urge our people in Enugu State to remain calm and peaceful, prayerful. Keep faith in God knowing that truth, justice shall prevail.

“The returning officer finally displayed Pontius Pilate’s kind of attitude by saying the result was given to him, that he was declaring it because he was a man under authority. It is a clever way of washing his good hands out of what he was being forced to announce. Pontius Pilate did it. So, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, who is the leader of the Scripture Union Nigeria, every situation produces a hero, to an extent he is a hero, but he could have gone further; he should have gone further.

“If he were forced to announce something that was not in consonance with his belief, he should have opted out, maybe his courage failed him but at least he tried. This their ‘go to court, go to court’, which has become the mantra of electoral robbers in Nigeria, would have happened two days earlier if not for him, though it eventually happened. His firmness, especially against the declaration of the REC, it was obvious on television that he (REC) was a hatchet man, hired to take certain acts. You saw him trying to shout down the returning officer.”

