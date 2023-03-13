2023 governorship election: LP, PDP join forces in Kwara 

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Kwara state, Labour Party’s candidate Basambo Abdulkadir Monday announced that he would be backing down his ambition in support of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi.

Abubakar, who announced this at a press conference in Ilorin said similar alliances have taken place in Oyo and Kaduna states.

Abubakar said that the union was expected to birth a collective dream for a prosperous Kwara state, saying that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) could not “deliver that greater Kwara of our dream”.

“Therefore, having seen the situation in our dear state so far, I and my supporters including my political structure have decided to align our ambition with a party that represents greater prospect; form a unity government and birth a working Kwara state in order to rescue our today as well as our tomorrow from further decadence.

“Today, I’m combining efforts with the Peoples Democratic Party and Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman to birth our collective dream for a prosperous Kwara. It is my conviction that my personal ambition cannot be bigger than a collective opportunity to provide an all inclusive governance, which I and my party will be part of.

“I hereby call on our esteem supporters across board in all local governments and wards to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullah Shuaib Yaman because we have both decided to work together as a team to provide the true leadership needed to make Kwara a greater state, which is in tandem with my aspiration as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kwara state.

“Meanwhile, as we work to form a unity government with the PDP in the state, our party remain committed to getting back the mandate of our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as he continues to fight for justice in the court”.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

