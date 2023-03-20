2023 governorship election: Makinde’s victory well-deserved – Oyo NUJ 

Oyo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Monday, described Governor Seyi Makinde’s victory in the last Saturday governorship election as earned and well-deserved.

Oyo NUJ while congratulating Gov Makinde on his re-election in a statement signed by the chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, charged him to see his return as governor for another four years as a golden opportunity to further the development of the state and the welfare of its people under his watch.

Comrade Babalola pointed out that the spread of the various developments projects embarked upon by Makinde in his first term made him the darling of the people of the state who have seen in him a compassionate and just administrator.

“The signs had been so visible that Saturday’s guber election would be a walkover for Governor Makinde, having endeared himself to the common people by showing to them that he is a compassionate administrator”, he said

Oyo NUJ Chairman added, “the governor’s good deeds were also trumpeted by the workers and particularly pensioners many of whom trekked distances to their polling units to vote for the man who has returned smile to their faces.”

“Hitherto neglected zones are getting their deserved attention through road and other infrastructural projects connecting the zones and making the movement of agric produce from the production to the consumption centres possible,” the statement said.

Tasked Gov Makinde to be magnanimous in victory by engaging competent people from across the state, irrespective of political leanings in his government, the NUJ Chairman commended the two leading opposition candidates, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oloye Adebayo Adelabu of Accord for congratulating Gov Makinde.

He however urged them to support the governor to move the state forward by offering suggestions to Governor Makinde on how they think certain things should be done for the progress and development of the state.

The NUJ Chairman further tasked winners of the 2023 elections not to forget the promises they made to the people of their constituencies, reminding them that they would give account of their stewardship in another four years and that the people of Oyo state should continue to embrace peace and support the Makinde-led administration, adding that no good progress can be made in an atmosphere of chaos.

