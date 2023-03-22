2023 governorship election outcome: Ganduje’s  commissioners, aides, others stage protest in Kano 

Barely three days after the declaration of Mallam Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the winner of the gubernatorial election in Kano, prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including commissioners, top aides and party supporters held a protest Wednesday rejecting the outcome of the election.

Leading the procession, the All Progressives Congress’ Legal Adviser, Barrister Abdul Fagge, said the protest was informed by the need to express the party vehement rejection of the outcome of the election which he said was flawed and laden with irregularities.

According to him, the time had come for the electorate to reject the outcome of the result on the premise of such glaring irregularities, adding that the APC was in possession of incontrovertible evidence to prove allegations of irregularities.

Fagge who led the retinue of the protesters who included commissioners, party stalwarts and prominent top politicians, however, stated that there was the urgent need for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano, Ambassador Abdu Zango, whom he described as partisan.

He said with the seven-day ultimatum given to the commission to declare the election result inconclusive, the legal luminary maintained that the party would be left with no alternative than to resort to legal action.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

