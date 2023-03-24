2023 governorship election: PDP alleges foul play in Adamawa, demands REC’s removal

The PDP presidential and Governorship Campaign Council in Adamawa state has called on Prof. Mahmud Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission to remove the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Sidi, over alleged compromise in the recent gubernatorial election in the state, declared inconclusive.

The party made this call, Thursday, at a press conference in Yola, read by the Vice Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council (Southern Zone), Mr. Felix Tangwami.

Tangwami wondered that, despite a leaked audio where the REC was allegedly heard directing Fufore LGA Returning Officer to compromise the election in favour of the APC candidate, INEC was yet to remove the commissioner as it did in Sokoto and other states. The party noted that this would dent the image of the commission in the eyes of the world, if nothing is done to change the trend.

According to him, “the Adamawa PDP has lost confidence in the REC’s disposition to conduct a free and fair election in the state,” and urged the security agencies in the state, as a matter of urgency, to get him arrested and prosecuted to save the country’s democracy.

The PDP campaign council in the state also expressed shock that despite the REC aborted efforts to rig the election in favour of APC candidate as confirmed through the leaked audio, “the commissioner refused to be remorseful but hell bent in rigging the election as he submitted 77 polling units to the National Headquarters of INEC for rerun instead of 69 as declared by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele while declaring the election inconclusive.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani are misleading the public and spreading false result on social media to the effect that she had won the election with concocted figures despite the fact that, the governor is leading her with over 31,000 votes’ margin just to set the state ablaze.”

The PDP vowed to resist any efforts to add polling units to the 69 where the rerun election will take place, saying it won’t happen and call on their supporters to remain calm and await the date for the rerun election from INEC.

