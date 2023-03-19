2023 governorship election: PDP in early lead as INEC announces 7 Kaduna LGA results 

As Kaduna 2023 gubernatorial election results trickle in following commencement of collation of Saturday’s election results in the state Sunday afternoon, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in early lead having won five out of seven local government results so far announced.
The collation which is taking place at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Kaduna, commenced at about 2:20pm.
Results have so far been received from Kaura, Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Ikara and Jaba local government areas.
While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Giwa and Ikara local governments, PDP won in five local government areas of Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba and Makarfi local governments.
The opposition PDP has so far polled a total of 149,577 votes, while the ruling APC has 121,430 votes.
PDP is currently leading with 28,147 votes, as results are being awaited from 16 local government areas.
The results by local government areas are as follows:
Kaura LGA
APC: 7,748
LP: 12,950
NNPP: 618
PDP: 15,108
Giwa LGA
APC: 30,773
LP: 221
NNPP: 547
PDP: 28,869
Sanga LGA
APC: 12,338
LP: 2,135
NNPP: 457
PDP: 13,119
Kajuru LGA
APC: 8,271
LP: 1,773
NNPP:982
PDP: 23,125
Jaba LGA
APC:7,564
LP: 2,871
NNPP: 174
PDP: 14,616
Makarfi LGA
APC: 25,670
LP: 278
NNPP: 532
PDP: 26,128
Ikara LGA
APC: 29,066
LP: 692
NNPP: 550
PDP: 28,612
PDP = 149,577
APC = 121,430