2023 governorship election: PDP in early lead as INEC announces 7 Kaduna LGA results 

As Kaduna 2023 gubernatorial election results trickle in following commencement of collation of Saturday’s election results in the state Sunday afternoon, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in early lead having won five out of seven local government results so far announced.

The collation which is taking place at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Kaduna, commenced at about 2:20pm.

Results have so far been received from Kaura, Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Ikara and Jaba local government areas.

While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Giwa and Ikara local governments, PDP won in five local government areas of Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba and Makarfi local governments.

The opposition PDP has so far polled a total of 149,577 votes, while the ruling APC has 121,430 votes.

PDP is currently leading with 28,147 votes, as results are being awaited from 16 local government areas.

The results by local government areas are as follows:

Kaura LGA

APC: 7,748

LP: 12,950

NNPP: 618

PDP: 15,108

Giwa LGA

APC: 30,773

LP: 221

NNPP: 547

PDP: 28,869

Sanga LGA

APC: 12,338

LP: 2,135

NNPP: 457

PDP: 13,119

Kajuru LGA

APC: 8,271

LP: 1,773

NNPP:982

PDP: 23,125

Jaba LGA

APC:7,564

LP: 2,871

NNPP: 174

PDP: 14,616

Makarfi LGA

APC: 25,670

LP: 278

NNPP: 532

PDP: 26,128

Ikara LGA

APC: 29,066

LP: 692

NNPP: 550

PDP: 28,612

PDP = 149,577

APC = 121,430

