2023 governorship election: PDP, LP absent as APC, NNPP, 3 other political parties strike peace accord in Zamfara

Five political parties have signed peace and reconciliation accord ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara state.

Speaking during the peace accord meeting with representatives of the political parties, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, urged political parties to shun anything that can breach the peaceful coexistence during next Saturday’s governorship and state assembly election.

He urged the party representatives to shun any act causing crises particularly among youth during election exercise in the state.

“In this Saturday’s governorship and state assembly election, we are not for war and there is need for every party leader to tell their wards that the command will not condone any attempt to disrupt the election exercise in the state,” CP Kolo stated.

He said the command will work hand in hand with sister security agencies to ensure peaceful and credible election during the next Saturday governorship and states assembly election in the state.

The political parties in attendance during the peace reconciliation meeting are ADP, AAC, APC, ADC and NNPP, while PDP and LP were absent.

Speaking earlier the All Progressive Congress (APC) Zamfara state chairman, Tukur Danfulani, who was represented by the state publicity secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris, thanked Zamfara state police commissioner for organising the meeting.

Danfulani promised to abide by the rules and regulations governing the party to ensure peaceful election during next Saturday’s governorship and state assembly election in the state.

