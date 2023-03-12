2023 governorship election: PDP planning to frame up Oyo opposition leaders – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state Sunday raised the alarm of an alleged plan to hound and detain some political gladiators believed to be against the second term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Raising the alarm in a statement in Ibadan by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC tasked the state Police command to avoid being used as a tool of intimidation, harassment and witch-hunt of opposition figures.

APC in the statement stated that the motive behind the alleged plan to hound and detain some political gladiators believed to be against the governor’s second term bid “is to get the police to keep them out of circulation on Saturday, using false accusations and fake security reports.

“There have been fresh reports of renewed hostilities between Gov. Makinde and some gladiators within and outside his party (PDP) following the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly polls in which the presidential candidate of the APC won with 449,884 votes while his party also cleared all the three Senatorial seats and eight out of the 14 House of Representatives seats with election into two constituencies declared inconclusive,” it said.

APC added, “We are in possession of some unimpeachable facts regarding the plans of Gov. Makinde and his men to hound most political personalities in the state who are either chieftains of the opposition APC or those of the PDP who have been wronged by the governor.”

