2023 governorship election: Peter Obi writes, tells Nigerians what to do

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has told Nigerians to come out en mass to vote during Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly election.

In a statement released on Friday, the former Anambra State governor thanked all Nigerians for their genuine belief and commitment that a New Nigeria is possible through him.

According to him, “With increasing poverty, insecurity, corruption, unemployment, failing educational and health systems, the general state of our dear country and economy is troubling. What INEC did with the WILL OF NIGERIANS on the 25th of February is even far more troubling.

“It will only serve to exacerbate our sad situation, frustration of the people and the deterioration of the country. As we are directed to go to court, we call on INEC to provide all the required materials and access to our legal and technical teams to do their job.”

He warned that the INEC should not be a hinderance to the efforts to get justice for a New Nigeria.

He encouraged his supporters to replicate the support shown to him during the presidential election at the Saturday’s governorship and state’s assembly’s election.

“The victories we won on 25th February must be repeated on 18th March 2023. Our victories are not for Datti Baba-Ahmed and I but for Nigeria and Nigerians especially the youths who desire a better future of unlimited opportunities.

“I implore you to do the same on the 18th March 2023. Vote for a new set of dynamic, committed and competent leaders. That is the spirit that led to the emergence of Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister; Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London and many others like Barack Obama, former US President.

“It is time to put in place a government that we will all participate in forming, that will be accountable and deeply committed to a New Nigeria, a Nigeria that is inclusive and sustainably growing for the benefit of all. That is the kind of Government we want across all states of Nigeria,” he said.

He condemned the current tribal and religious politics that is being championed by some politicians.

“We condemn those that are invoking tribal prejudice, hatred and violence. Killing and attacking people, burning markets and properties, suppressing people from a section of the country must stop and should not define our politics.

“We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters that lost their life in this struggle and for those that were attacked and injured, May God heal and strengthen you all. Our security agencies must ensure that the perpetrators face the law and that all Nigerians are fully protected irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

