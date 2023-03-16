2023 governorship election: PRP accuses APC of planning violence, thuggery in Kaduna 

People’s Redemption Party (PRP) senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Hon. Muhammad Ali, has raised the alarm that All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to wreak violence during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Kaduna state.

But the Kaduna state APC campaign council has described the allegations as wild, unsubstantiated and spreading whiles injurious falsehood, asking security agencies to seek proof of the allegations from Ali.

Addressing the journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, Hon. Ali who is a former Kaduna state House of Assembly member on the platform of the APC, urged Kaduna residents to be vigilant during the elections, noting that the ruling party is planning to import thugs who will be used to disrupt the election and cause violence.

He alleged that dangerous weapons may have been acquired to be used during the elections to ensure that APC wins the gubernatorial and other elections in the state.

He said he has communicated with security agencies in the state for action.

Hon. Ali said, “we must be guided not to fall prey to the trappings of some desperate politicians and religious leaders trying to mix politics with religion to undermine state security through inciting and provocative sermons capable of causing a breach of public peace, law and order. Kaduna state has gone through uncountable cycles of violence and we cannot afford to fall victims again simply because of a civic responsibility of electing new leaders. Election is not war!

“It is imperative we draw attention to the fact that Kaduna state as presently constituted is a weak, recently fragile state due to the failure of the el-Rufai administration. Given the pattern of ethno religious politics introduced by the All Progressives Party (APC) government under his watch, its fragility is not in doubt. This is further compounded by the desperation exhibited by the ruling APC to hang on to power at all cost.

“While we recognised that the leadership at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House is not interested in having a free, fair and credible election on 18th March, 2023, we want to use this medium to call on all our security agencies to be on RED ALERT as plans have been perfected by the el-Rufai led administration to import thugs from neighbouring states for distribution across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state in order to abort the process of peaceful electioneering and declaring the APC candidates as winners particularly the gubernatorial candidate.

“Credible information at our disposal suggest that the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, and other APC members representing various constituencies in the state have been given the sole task of assembling thugs that will execute the operation of stealing ballot boxes, destroying same and attacking anyone that resists them come March 18th 2023. This is unacceptable and el-Rufai needs to know that nowhere in the world did the democratization of violence ever work.”

However, the Director of Strategic Communication, Kaduna state APC Campaign Council, Malam Ibraheem Musa, in his reaction to the allegation said, “the allegation is as wild as it is unsubstantiated. He who asserts should prove and Muhammad Ali should have been asked to back his claim with evidence. The Kaduna state APC Campaign Council is not surprised that instead of campaigning and soliciting for votes for PRP, he decided to address a press conference to justify it’s imminent defeat.

“So, the allegation should be dismissed for what it is, the rantings of a drowning political party, which is clutching at straws to stay afloat. Security agents should invite Muhammad Ali to substantiate his spurious allegation. Failing which, they should charge him to court for spreading injurious falsehood. In the unlikely event that there’s crisis in any part of Kaduna state arising from next Saturday’s election, he should be held responsible. Politics is not a license to spread falsehood that’s capable of heightening tension and heating up the polity.”

