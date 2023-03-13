2023 governorship election: Reps postpone resumption 

The House of Representatives has postponed its planned resumption of plenary to Tuesday March 21, 2023.

The House which adjourned sitting in view of the Presidential and National Assembly elections held February 25, had fixed Tuesday March 14, 2023 to resume plenary.

However, a terse statement by Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Monday, stated that the postponement was to allow members participate in the rescheduled gubernatorial elections.

“This is to inform all members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary Tuesday 21st March, 2023 at 11:00am as against the 14th of March earlier announced,” the statement said.

