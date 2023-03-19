2023 governorship election result: Popular incumbent governor loses LGA

The incumbent governor of Ogun state Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly lost Ikenne Local Government Area (LGA) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

This was disclosed by the result obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) IReV early Sunday morning.

The result shows that PDP polled 12,472 as against APC’s 9,133 votes

Abiodun’s defeat at his LGA was prompted by his closest challenger Ladi Adebutu who hails from same axis in Iperu-Remo.

Ikenne is the LGA where Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo hails from.

The governorship and houses of assembly results of the various LGAs in the 36 states were still trickling in as at the time 9f filling this report.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

