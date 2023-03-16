2023 governorship election: SituationRoom deploys 2,340 election observers in 36 states

Ahead of the 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections, the Civil Society Situation Room has deployed 2,340 election observers, with at least three election observers per local government area in every state of the federation excluding the Federal Capital Territory.

In its preliminary statement on the pre-election environment in Abuja, the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Ene Obi, said this number included 131 persons with disabilities.

She said they expected that the glitches that led to the malfunctioning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV) have been resolved, and that the issues that occasioned the inability of the commission to conduct elections in some polling units and late opening of polls in others have been addressed.

They further called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the shortages in the number of ad hoc staff available for the elections, make adequate transportation arrangements, conduct additional training for the ad hoc staff, and promptly reconfigure and deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other materials required for the elections.

She also called on the security situation across the country appears tense, with reports of violence, kidnap and assassination in several states including Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Kano.

“As such, SituationRoom reminds the Nigeria Police and other security agencies that they have a primary responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of election officials as well as other election stakeholders, including voters, polling agents, election observers, the media and service providers.

“Security agencies should take adequate measures to forestall the recurrence of acts of voter suppression, disruption of voting, and outright violence experienced in some places during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Furthermore, the SituationRoom calls on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that they are non-partisan, professional and will avoid any actions capable of being interpreted as acting in support of any political interest.

“The SituationRoom specifically calls on political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and to discourage violence by their supporters. Parties are reminded that there is a need to respect and abide by the Peace Accord signed by them.

“Situation Room will be tracking violent incidents across the States. Perpetrators and masterminds will be called out for investigations and punitive measures in line with Section 92 (5-8) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The SituationRoom however urges citizens to recognize this March 18, elections as very key; the positions being contested will determine to a large extent, grassroots development.

“Citizens should continue to show patriotism and patience by coming out to cast their votes, and by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner,” she said.

