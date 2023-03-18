2023 governorship election: Six ballot box snatchers shot dead in Benue

Six persons suspected to be thugs were Saturday March 18, 2023 shot dead by soldiers while trying to snatch ballot boxes in Gboko, Benue state.

The security men were said to have after gunning down the thugs also destroyed the electoral materials they had snatched.

Information gathered revealed that two of the ballot box snatchers were shot at Abagu area 1 at NKST primary School Gboko South and two at Hausa quarters all in Gboko South while one was killed in Yandev, and one near home of a staunch member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At the time of filing this report, information was not clear which political party they belonged.

Blueprint gathered that some of the ballot box snatchers injured were currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Gboko.

Meanwhile, heavy fight was reported to have erupted at Abugbe polling unit primary school in Agatu local government area and all the electoral materials were alledgely destroyed by suspected thugs allegedly belonging to PDP.

The second polling units of Abugbe market square with voting materials and ad-hoc staff were protected by the community members to avoid destruction of materials.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

