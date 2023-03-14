2023 governorship elections: IGP gives additional support to commands, formations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has extended additional human and logistic support to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Commands and Formations across the country for effective election security management during the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said the additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), anti-riot equipment among others.

Adejobi said the IGP charged all strategic police managers to deploy the additional operational assets and manpower to ensure the emplacement of a proper security arrangement for the upcoming elections as all hands must be on deck to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.

Blueprint reports that the police boss had earlier assured of adequate security and level playing ground for all candidates in the elections.

IGP Baba had met with strategic police managers to discuss and review topical issues and strategies for a more secured electoral process, after which he directed all CPs and strategic commanders on election duties to mobilise all resources at their disposal to defend electorates, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and sensitive materials, as well as the electoral process during the conduct of elections.

Similarly, the IGP ordered strategic deployments in accordance with the developed standard operating procedure for polling units to ensure maximum protection against intimidation, harassment, and assault on law-abiding citizens during the electoral process.

He assured Nigerians, particularly electorates and INEC officials, that the Force was in synergy with other security agencies to ensure adequate security and protection of fundamental rights nationwide.

He equally charged all election commanders in various states to take up complaints of intimidation, harassment, and assault reported by individuals/groups for proper investigation.



