2023 governorship, state assembly elections: NIRM collapses party structures for APC 

The chairman, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Thursday, announced that his party has collapsed it structures to pave way for emergence of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state’s house of assembly elections.

He said the decision of the party to collapse the structures for the APC was hinged on the directive of its presidential candidate asking state chapters to do so in support of the APC.

“On 24th of February 2023 looking at the progressive stance of the ruling party in Nigeria and the “calculatable” and predictable outcomes of the 2023 Presidential Election, our party Presidential candidate, Hon. Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike declare total support for the All Progressives Congress, APC and directed all the 36 States including FCT to follow suit in joining hands with all APC governorship candidates in delivering the party candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Meanwhile, our decision to join to All Progressives Congress is not to form an alliance whatsoever but to collapse all our structures for the APC and play our roles to ensure Mall. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is re-elected together with all APC House of Assembly candidates for him to maintain his legacies in Education, Infrastructure, Technology Innovative, and Social Development in Kwara State.

“Today, we are pleased to let you know that we joining APC together with all our members totaling 77,000 who are grassroots politicians and progressive individuals having considered His Excellency, Mall. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the most suitable candidate for the job”.

