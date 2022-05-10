2023 gov’shp: Malagi returns nomination forms, promises greater Niger

The Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers Limited and frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has said he would work from his first hour in office as Governor to achieve his agenda of a greater Niger state if given the mandate to fly the flag of his party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he returned his governorship nomination forms, Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Malagi said his roadmap for the development of Niger state will build on the solid foundation that already exist in the state.

He said Niger state is by far one of the frontline states in Nigeria given its abundant human and natural resources and promised to unleash the capacity of the people of the state to propel Niger state to an enviable position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

According to Malagi: “Our path to the development of Niger State is clear and unambiguous. I will work from my first hour in office as the Governor of Niger State to maximise potentials of our people; men, women, youth, educated and uneducated, farmers and artisans, traders and everyone else living in all parts of the state to be the best they can be under a stable and secure environment.

“My vision is to work with the solid foundation and God-given human and material resources we already possess as a state to unlock our capacity in education, agriculture, science, technology and innovation to make Niger a truly frontline states in all its ramifications. So, I appeal to our delegates and to all our members in the APC family to support my vision to work for a greater Niger state.”

He assured that the Malagi ticket on the platform of the APC will guarantee victory for the party in the 2023 governorship election in Niger state.

Malagi, a media entrepreneur and consummate public relations practitioner is a top contender in the forthcoming governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State.

Speaking on the various challenges the state, Malagi said: “We have analysed all and we are bringing all to the table in the interest of our communities, in the interest of our government, in the interest of Nigeria. We shall make Nigeria great, we shall make Niger State great by God’s grace.

“There’s so much plan in terms of security, you know Niger State is one of those States that are facing serious problem with security, we have great plan for them, we are going to work in collaboration with security agencies, in collaboration with other State governments in collaboration with federal government to ensure that peace return to our community, peace return to our State, peace return to Nigeria.”

Asked on his chances of winning the ticket, the Kakaki Nupe said: “I’m confident, I’m upbeat. You can see that I Know I will pick this ticket. Nigerians and Nigerlites believe in me. You can see how it is demonstrated in the way they have accompanied me to this place. We shall pick this ticket, I’m very hopeful, I’m very upbeat.”

