2023: Group advocates level playing grounds for women

The 100 Women Lobby Group has called on the government at all levels to create a level playing ground for women to actively participate in politics and other leadership platforms especially with the 2023 elections around the corner.

National coordinator of the group Felicia Iyore Onibong, made the call in Abuja during the public presentation of a survey it initiated titled: “Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria Project” noting that there has been a deliberate exclusion of women from governance in Nigeria.

According to Onibon, the survey was published with the aim to identify the factors constraining the effective participation of women and actions that can be taken to enhance their political participation in Nigeria.

”This interpretive study was borne out of the desire to gather firsthand information on reasons for poor electoral integrity and accountability in Nigeria which seem to have aided low representation of women in the mainstream of politics and governance in Nigeria and how this can be improved if not reversed.

”Age long socio-cultural norms, beliefs, attitudes which societies have lived and grown with, continue to affect women’s political leanings, and choices. From Independence, the issue of women marginalization and exclusion in political participation and decision making in the Nigeria space has been a source of concern to well-meaning and inclusion-minded Nigerians,” she said.

”Despite the huge contribution of women in National development in Nigeria that are well-documented, there still exists low representation and participation of women in the political process. The history and development of Nigeria political process will not be complete without mentioning these contributions, some of which were of a life-threatening nature, during the pre- and post-independence eras made by notable Nigeria women.

Nigeria women have paid their dues in all sectors and human endeavors, including politics. The pre-independence Nigeria saw women like the Great Magret Ekpo of the Aba Women riot fame, Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Hajia Sawaba, etc.,put their lives on the line for the political emancipation of Nigeria. In this post-independence Nigeria, women like Franca Afegbua, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Biodun Olujimi, Nkoyo Toyo, Sarah Ochekpe, Sarah Jubril, among others, have also made notable contributions that cannot be ignored,” she added.

She lamented that despite women’s contributions ‘they are still criminally excluded in mainstream politics and governance, adding that reasons for limited horizon for women’s participation in political activities include stifling cultural and religious practices, induced poverty and poor education on the side of women, poor policy implementation, feminisation of poverty and branding to exclude women, among others.

She said the need for women’s participation in electoral and political process and good governance in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized if Nigeria must function at her full potential, adding that there is a need for a process that ensures electoral integrity, inclusive participation and accountability in the electoral process.

”Key Findings of the Survey include: cultural practices that promote and consolidate patriarchy are rife and covertly or overtly contribute to the exclusion of Nigerian women in the political space’.

Onibon expressed disappointment that government agencies with the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of policies that ensure gender equity in activities that underlie and promote political participation are not active, noting that the rules and processes of political parties are greatly influenced by the interests of those with majority membership.

She therefore called on political parties to implement affirmation actions to increase the number of women elected into positions at party and other positions, stressing that similar affirmative action should be implemented by student unions of tertiary institutions, labour unions, professional associations, community associations, youth associations, etc. where recruitment to leadership positions is by elections

”Political parties should desist from holding meetings at odd hours to enable effective women’s participation, in view of their multiple roles in which they combine home care giving, careers. Political parties should reduce the financial demands on women seeking elective positions.

”The National Assembly should re-visit the ”Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, 2019(SB.208)”.

The National Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, pass the bill to alter the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to create additional Special Seats for women in the Federal and State Legislative Houses.

”This requires the creation of 111 special seats for women in the National Assembly and 108 seats for women in the state houses of assembly. Similar legislation should be made in the nation’s local government administration system.

The government of Nigeria should re-commit to the implementation of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights).The government of Nigeria should support the Increasing Women Participation in Electoral Processes in the ECOWAS Region,” she stressed.

She also called on the media to give equal opportunities to male and female political office seekers (election candidates) in their reports, stating that the media should be gender-sensitive in their presentation of news, editorials, commentaries and other outputs while also tasking religious and traditional institutions to liberalize leadership structures to guarantee unfettered access by the female folk to leadership positions in their hierarchy, such that women can become queens, obas, Ezes, emirs, heads of community associations, etc.