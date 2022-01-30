2023: Group advocates Osinbajo/Malami joint ticket



A group, Advocacy for Better Leadership and Sustainable Rural Development Initiative (ABLE), has advocated Osinbajo/Malami joint ticket in the 2023 presidential contest.

This, according to the group, would see the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo emerging the president with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, becoming vice president in 2023.

According to the group, what the country needed now is a youth-oriented transformational leadership in 2023 general election especially, the office of the president.

A statement in Abuja by its leader, Hon. Destiny Madu Uche, noted that Nigeria was at a defining moment and that it was necessary for all tendencies in the Nigeria political spectrum to be yielded space to self actualise within the same political space.

It stated the institutions and processes of government must be so situated as to give all Nigerians the sense and the reality of participation in governance to effectuate into an inclusive reengineered polity.

The group called on the government and the security apparatuses of the Nigerian state to stretch their imagination and reach out to all in order to mainstream those who felt alienated.

“The long and short of it all is for all genuinely motivated progressive Nigerians to collaborate on a multilateral basis for the ideas and aspirations that shall translate into a youth-oriented transformational leadership in 2023 to lead Nigeria into the second half of the 21st century.

“Beginning with the founding fathers of the Nigerian state to all the leaders in the present democratic dispensation, we did a shortlist of credible, tested and proven leaders on the basis of empirical variables from whence, we finally settled on His Excellency Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo as Presidential Candidate and Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami as vice presidential candidate in 2023,” the statement.