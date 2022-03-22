2023: Group backs Atiku for presidency

A group, Concerned Citizens, has said that Nigeria is at a crossroads and needs a leader like former Vice president Atiku Abubakar to take the country to the promised land.

The group in a statement issued by Pastor Elijah Ibrahim Ndahi said, “This time around, we need someone like the Biblical Moses, who has magnitude and direction to lead Nigeria from the wilderness of economic hardship to revamp and recover our national economy from the brink of collapse and precipice.”

He added, “The above statement means that Nigeria now does not need a novice driver but a driver who not only knows how to drive but has a planned destination for the nation.”

According to the statement, Nigerians are tired having a leader that would try by error to drive and manage the country to nowhere, adding that Nigerians are tired of leaders with over ambitious politicians who have no direction in political economy.

“We need someone who says I am an experienced business manager and can show you practically how he developed his business and managed it successfully for more than 20 years.

“We need evidence from someone who says I can develop Nigerian economy and can show us how he developed gigantic business empire in his state of origin and in the entire country.

“We need someone who says I have a national economic policy to solve and fix Nigerian economy and can show us practically how he has managed the economy of companies and businesses to succeed even in the center of a challenging, unfriendly Nigerian business environment.

“We need someone who says I can create 3 million jobs and will show us how he has singlehandedly managed to create over 50,000 jobs for the past 15 years without default in the payment of salaries.

“We need an experience, successful and astute business manager to come and manage the Nigerian economy, to revamp and recover the economy within the given shortest possible time.

“Therefore, just like we have tried integrity but the economy has refused to respect and answer, let’s now give chance to a man who has spent time and resources to come up with an economic blueprint that can revamp and recover Nigeria’s GDP to USD 900 billion within the four years time available,” the statement said.

According to the group, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria.