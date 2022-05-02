2023: Group backs Ohuabunwa for president 

A group known as South-East For President 2023 (SEFORP2023) weekend endorsed Sam Ohuabunwa, as its preferred presidential candidate, come 2023 general elections.

SEFORP2023 in a statement said that it had weighed and studied all the presidential aspirants and their pedigree, and realised that Ohuabunwa stood out among them.

The group boasted it had over 60 chapters scattered within and outside the country and stressed that it would revolt should the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unfairly and unjustly edge out Ohuabunwa in the forthcoming presidential primaries.

Ohuabunwa, a former Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, is aspiring to be Nigeria’s president come 2023, on the platform of the PDP.

In a statement signed by his media office and made available to journalists, the national coordinator of the South-east socio-political group, Okechukwu Obiora, announced the endorsement of the former chairman of MAN, at Cordial Exclusive Hotel, Enugu, Friday, during its 3rd anniversary.

