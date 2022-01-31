2023: Group backs Osinbajo, seeks Nigerians support



Ahead of the 2023 elections, members of the Osinbajo Governance Grassroot Group (OG3) have asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said Osinbajo is one of the few Nigerian political aspirants who will not only turn electoral victory into an opportunity for all Nigerians but will unite the various regions of the country.

The group in a press release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amechi Ekpeneru on Monday, said the Vice-president has shown uncommon attitude towards the unity and economic well being of the country.

The group urged Nigerians to rally round the Vice-president, saying that 2023 elections should not be left for those who do not wish the country well.

The statement read: “At this time, we need a Nigeria who is strong physically, intellectually and spiritually to tackle the very many challenges facing the country.

“Prof. Osinbajo has shown his capabilities. He has shown understanding of the issues in the country. No doubt, he will be able to deliver if given the opportunity.

“OG3 is therefore appealing to Prof. Osinbajo to harken to the voice of Nigerians and immediately declare his intentions.

“Well meaning Nigerians must stand up for our country. This is not the time to sit on the fence.”