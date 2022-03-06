2023: Group canvases support for Osinbajo in A/Ibom

A Coalition of socio-political groups under the umbrella of the New Tribe has stormed Akwa Ibom, have asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group noted that Osinbajo remains the most credible person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a communiqué issued in Uyo on Saturday at the end of a one-day declaration conference, the support group noted that they would mobilise funds for the purchase of expression of interest form for Osinbajo to contest as president

The group stated, “we further call on the ruling All Progressives Congress to nominate Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2023 General Elections.

“While we await his decision we shall intensify our drive across the country to raise partners and supporters for him. We shall equally continue the process of building structures in all the wards to bring to reality our dream of Osinbajo presidency.

“We call on all our members from across the length and breadth of Nigeria to storm Abuja on March 26 to demonstrate to the party their love and support for this patriot and nationalist.

“We call on Mr. President to stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of him and ensure that a man of conscience like him who truly abhors corruption succeeds him to continue where he stops.

“We believe Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should run by the sheer strength of his character and that he will win by the strength of the people’s power.

However, they called on the Vice President to heed the call of Nigerians and declare his intention to run for President.