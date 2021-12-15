2023: Group canvases support for Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a pressure group, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG) has said that the former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is better positioned to transform the country if elected president.

The grand patron of the group, Iyaloja Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, stated this at the swearing- in and inauguration ceremony for the South west executives of the organisation in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

She stated that Tinubu, haven garnered experience for over four decades in both public and private sector administration has the capacity to transform the country and make it better than Singapore if elected.

The experience, she said, put him at a vantage position to rescue the country from its current myriad of challenges.

“Like a monarch spoke about Singapore, Nigeria will even be better than Singapore when we elect a good leader, when we all contribute our quota, when we all see it as a collective responsibility. Everybody must contribute to ensure we have a country where everything works,” she said.

She Iyaloja however said that for Tinubu’s presidential dream to materialise, all Nigerians must come together to contribute their skill and gift to mobilise for votes and defend the votes.

In his welcome address, the national chairman of the group, Otunba Abayomi Odunowo, charged the new South-west executives to see their position as a call to service adding that they should not lose focus of the main objective of the organisation, which is to ensure Asiwaju Tinubu is elected president at the next election.

“I enjoin you all to see your position as a call to service. Never lose focus of our main mission, which is to ensure enough mobilisation and support for Asiwaju Tinubu to emerge as president come 2023,” he stated.

