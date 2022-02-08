2023: Group carries ‘OUK for President’ campaign to Benin City

A group known as Orji Uzor Kalu Movement OUKM yesterday stormed Benin, Edo state, to promote the candidature of Orji Uzo Kalu for the 2023 presidential race on the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Orji Uzor Kalu Movement (OUKM), a body of progressive Nigerians, comprising students, non governmental organisations, labour unions and pressure groups converged in Benin City in solidarity with the presidential ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Those who attended were the youth who came out in their numbers, from the 193 wards in Edo state, said the time has come for the a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction to be given the opportunity to emerge as president of Nigeria.

According to their national coordinator, Hon. Jerry Brown, ensuring the position of president is zoned to South East region would make for the continuous unity and progress of the nation.

He noted the the current Chief Whip of the Senate has demonstrated severally through his success in business is the best man for the job right now.

They said with his vast experience could be relied upon to pilot the state of the nation to greatness.

Making reference to the general acceptability of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Secretary of the occasion, Comrade Itsede Victor affirmed that Kalu is widely accepted nationally and he will use his cognisance experience to move Nigeria forward in the next political dispensation.

The event was attended by political bigwigs from all the local government areas of Edo state.