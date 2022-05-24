2023: Group cautions electorate against vote buying

Poised to ensure the success, redemption and recovery of Nigeria from spiritual and political bandits, the Initiative for Better Brother Nigeria (IBBN), has said it would sensitise a new breed of Nigerians without greed, to save the country in 2023 general elections.

The group which preached against vote buying in the forthcoming general elections said the organisation would enlighten the populace on the forthcoming general election in February 2023.

In his welcome remarks at a town hall meeting in Gwagwalada Abuja, the Deputy Coordinator IBBN, Apostle (Dr.) Emmanuel Afolabi underscored the need of the people to have their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and come out en- masse to vote during the election.

He also added that “for Nigeria to develop and have stable economy, we all have to work together to achieve this.”

In his presentation entitled: “Towards 2023: The role of the Citizens in the Political Emancipation of Nigeria,” Barrister Caleb Abutu underscored the need for voter education as a vital ingredient of any election.

He noted that the role of the citizens in the political emancipation of Nigeria could not be over-emphasised, urging for voter registration which when said gives citizens freedom and power.

“He caution Nigerians especially politicians to desist from vote buying, rigging, thuggery and ballot box snatching.

Inaugurating the executive of IBBN, the FCT coordinator, Amb. Chris Okehe, implored the executive to key into the IBBN’s objective of raising the bar of election in 2019.

Barrister Okehe urged the IBBN to be above board in all their dealings saying that “IBBN is not a political party”

He noted IBBN has no candidate in any election calling on them to demonstrate transparency, impartiality, courage and balance intervention with all stakeholders.

“As an umpire, our responsibility is to guarantee a level playing field for all actors”, ‘he added.

The FCT coordinator further noted that managing election was not an ordinary responsibility and therefore, advised the IBBN executive Gwagwalada to familiarize themselves to achieved this goal.

Speaking on behalf of other officials, the Gwagwalada coordinator, Rev. Chris Osakue said he followed the development of Nigeria since 1987 but today he felt “very saddened because of greed of some few individuals and promised that the executive would do their best in discharge of their responsibilities.

The selection of the executives cut across ethnics communities, Christians/Muslims including traditional title chiefs who were coopted into the organisation as ambassadors to advise IBBN at the grassroots.

