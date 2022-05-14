2023: Group declares support for Ibrahim Dauda’s presidential bid

A Coalition of Gombe youth group has openly declared support for Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda’s 2023 Presidential bid.

The group made the declaration during a meeting convened by the state coordinator of the movement, Mallam Sadik Abubakar, at the Hajiya Amina Inuwa hall Gombe, Gombe state capital.

The coalition of the group under their coordinator Mallam Sadik declared their support and total loyalty to back the dreams and aspiration of Dauda’s quest for the 2023 presidential bid.

The coordinator revealed that Dauda is the former coordinator Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) 2014 -2015, National Secretary Central Working Committee APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team 2019, Member Support Groups Directorate APC Presidential Campaign Council 2019 and Director Operations BSO 2019 respectively.

“As an accountant and administrator who specialises in public and corporate administration, management accounting and financial management, these have sharpened his awareness as well as adherence to standards and quality in project and services delivery.

“We do hope that Dr Ibarahim is a kind of person if given the mandate as a president, will definitely invest massively on job creation to tackle insecurity, and high rate of unemployment in the country,” he said.

The coalition state coordinator therefore called on every stakeholder, other support groups to join hands and vigor for a common interest on the Dr Ibarahim Bello Dauda’s project.

