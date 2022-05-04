2023: Group declares support for Nuhu Hassan, raises N17 million to buy nomination form

NUBAHA Support Organisation (NSO) on Wednesday gathered at the conference hall of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, Damaturu to declare their support for Nuhu Baba Hassan to contest as member House of Representatives ahead of the forthcoming 2023 election.

The group also donated fund over N17 million to pay for expression of interest and nomination forms for Nuhu Hassan to contest and represent the people of Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu and Tarmuwa constituency in Yobe state.

The donors comprise of collation of 21 youths, farmers and political group drawn from the four local government areas that constitute the constituency.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the NSO, Audu Alhaji Waziri said the donation was part of their support to Nuhu Baba Hassan to come out and contest for the seat of house of representatives come 2023.

“As you can see, Nuhu Baba Hassan is not here but people are trouping in to make their support and contributions to see that he succeed in the forthcoming 2023 election,” Audu said.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Malam Adamu Alaramma, said Hassan deserved to be their representative as he always identifed with the people around him.

He announced the donation of N 1 million and 10 bags of beans to the support organisation.

Nuhu Baba Hassan (Zanna Soloma of Gubja Emirate) is the chairman, North East Commodity Association (NECAS) in Yobe state.

He hails from Gujba local government area, an area worst hit by Boko Haram insurgency, haven been taken over by terrorists for a period of over two years.

