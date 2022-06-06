2023: Group donates campaign vehicle to Amaechi, says his presidency will unite Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a pressure group under the aegis of Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi CRA Team 2023, has donated a brand new Toyota Hilux 4×4 van to the former Minister of Transport and frontline All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Rt Hon Chibuke Amaechi.

Presenting the campaign vehicle on Monday at the Abuja residence of the former minister of Transport, National chairman of the group, Chief Chinedu Mbanaso, assisted by its national secretary Hon Nancy Stephens said the gesture was to assist the presidential aspirant to ease logistics for his campaign tours and movement during the electioneering period, urging Nigerians to rally round their principal.

The group said the gift was their little contribution and quota towards the success and emergence of their preferred candidate as well as to encourage and support his aspiration to lead the country.

Mbanaso noted that Amaechi’s presidency will unite and transform the country, adding that he has the right credentials, experience and capacity to take the country to a greater height, pointing out that his track records as speaker, governor and minister afforded him the opportunity of knowing the country better and building bridges.

He said, “This is the car, it is a gift, it is going to be parked here permanently. We have a driver for you to help to ease logistics for your campaigns and movements. We need to encourage him, support him as Nigerian youths to contribute our quota to support him emerge the next president of Nigeria, because we know that he will take Nigeria to a greater height. We are sure that he will emerge, we have prayed and believe that God has answered our prayer and we are hopeful.”

Responding, the presidential hopeful who was elated on the huge support for him by Nigerians especially the youths, thanked them for their gesture and support, adding that he will not let them down if elected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

