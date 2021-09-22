2023: Group drums support for Bala

The Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAMV) and a coalition representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have drummed their support for the governor of Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his emergence as president of Nigeria come 2023.

In a press briefing in Abuja, Monday, Director General of BAMV, Hon. Mohammed Jibo said the position of president of Nigeria should be zoned to the North-east geopolitical zone which has not produced a president for the country.

He said Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed should be given the chance to be president of the country come 2023 elections in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness. According to him, this is the best thing to do in order to move Nigeria forward.

The campaign Director General said Bala Mohammed has the necessary ingredients to steer the ship of Nigeria, having served as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now the executive governor of Bauchi state.

He said Bala has effectively held together 55 ethnic groups in Bauchi, saying: “Today, Bauchi state is the most secured place in the entire northern part of the country.”

Jibo added that, as Nigerians contend with the ravages of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes, BAMV needs a man like Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed whose leadership acumen has effectively kept 55 ethnic groups together in place and religious/ethnics harmony.

“The failure to zone the post of chairman to the region in 2017 led to the dwindling fortune of the PDP in the South-west.

“We stand and believe that the PDP is in better position to win back power in the 2023 election because of the gross misrule of APC-led government. In the last six years, the APC-led administration has shown itself to be nothing but a power grabbing contraction, which has no interest in governance and the well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, “the APC-led government has compromised national security and is now superintending over escalated bloodletting, terrorism and unrelenting acts of banditry to the extent that mass killing is becoming a normal thing in our country.

“He noted that under the APC led administration all the productive sectors of the country have been crippled, adding that infrastructural decay and skyrocketed cost of food inflation and essential commodities have made life unbearable in Nigeria, stressing that, the only hope is returning the PDP to power in 2023, and we must not fail our compatriots.”