2023: Group drums up support for president of Igbo extraction

A group under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party Coalition has drummed up support for the actualisation of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Chief Emeka kalu, the group’s national coordinator in a statement stated that the prose work “Animal Farm “composed by George Orwell was a political literature that exposed the deficiencies of power and its adverse effects on humanity.

According to him, such dominance of power against others among other things contributed to the abrupt collapse of capitalism to communist system with resultant effects on the achievements of the government in the hands of the utopian class.

“In Nigeria today, we still encounter the aftermath of power instability and tussles where one ethnic group is predominantly in charge without minding how depressed people from other ethnic blocs feel in the entire scenario.

“Igbos are the hardcore front burner industrialists creating jobs for the teeming Nigeria population but they are deliberately, parochially and sentimentally denied the opportunity to occupy the presidency,” he said.

He said the political marginalisation makes elite and political rationalists from the East to be wondering if they still belong to the same sovereign indivisible entity called Nigeria.

“Permit to go down a memory lane by reminding Nigerians that it is a blatant cheating the current constitution Nigeria is being governed with today because such a law document did not emanate from the greater will of the citizens neither were all and sundry carried along during the drafting and adoption.

“What led to Yugoslavian revolutions 2000 was as a result of power drunkenness and marginalisation of one ethnic language speaking bloc and the marginalised revolted and the country Balkanised?

“On daily basis we preach oneness and indivisibility of Nigeria which I personally cherish and concur with but not allowing an Igbo man an opportunity to chair the government at the centre amounts to sabotage and deceptive unity,” he said.

Chief Kalu stated that Nigeria is richly blessed with seasoned leaders of thought, thinkers, competent and experienced idealists and Igbos cannot be separated from those that have these gifts.

“The likes of Senator Pius Anyim, Chief Dr. Emeka Kalu, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu, Chief Senator Ken Nnamani, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Chief Ogbonna Onu, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Dr Okwy Nwodo and a host of others are indeptly equipped with the charisma, competence and skills needed to transform Nigeria into a new glory.

“These are men of integrity, age sustained, and innovative thinkers capable of transforming Nigeria from a low ebb surviving entity to state of the art industrialised society.

“There is no way in a country where power is stuck in one place and you expect others from different ethnic domains to be hailing and drumming cymbals of praises for Napoleon and his allies as depicted in the aforementioned novel. It is time to allow Ndi Igbo the opportunity to lead the Country; it is time to bring in the wealth of experience that God has given to Igbos to industrialize and revitalize Nigeria for Nigerians; it is time to speak and defend the truth against darkness and falsehood; it is time to digitally remove Nigeria from mediocrity standard and move her upwards to advanced information development technologies.

“According to one of the great philosophers, Victor Hugo, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise”. The dark time for Igbos has lapsed and it is time for the rising sun from the East to shine.

“All well-meaning Nigerians whose conscience is not dead are called to support Igboman get elected the next President if the spirit of truth still radiates and shines in our consciousness.

“We call on all the INEC certified registered political parties to retrace, re park and deep think, balancing the equity of working to nominate an Igboman to run for presidency on behalf of the said party, therefore, no party is exempted from this urgent drive for equity in terms of giving Igboman presidential ticket nomination during primaries. That is why in this regard, it is called a clarion call,” he said.