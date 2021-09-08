2023: Group endorses ex-Bauchi gov Mu’azu for president



A group, ‘The North-South United Movement’ has called on former governor of Bauchi state, Ahmed Mu’azu to run for president come 2023, describing him as a leader with a difference who can lead the nation to greater height.



In a press statement made available to journalists in Bauchi, leader of the group, Ambassador Ken Akpan, stated that Mu’azu governed Bauchi state from 1999 to 2007 with outstanding results, saying the group rose from its meeting held in Bauchi and unanimously rated the former governor as most qualified and fit to run for the highest position in the country in the next presidential election.



Akpan said the group noted that the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman is a politician that is building into the future with confidence and pride for a peaceful and glorious Nigeria.



“Mu’azu has the pedigree and every advantage to lead Nigeria because of his transparency and accountability. He is not an archeologist digging into the relics of our past political failures to deepen negative sentiments and divide a people further, but he is a bridge builder who is detribalised”. He said.



He stated that the destiny of Nigeria is not in the hands of a few individuals but in the hands of all Nigerians who should bring good leaders on board.



He asserted that the ex governor was entrusted with the exalted public office from 2003 to 2007 where he performed excellently and brilliantly well, setting a standard for holistic transformation in his region and indeed Nigeria amongst it’s peers.