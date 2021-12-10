2023: Group extols Akpabio’s leadership virtues at 59

A group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), has described the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as a man of “wonderful leadership virtues that should aspire higher by the 2023 for an elective office.”

In a media Thursday, the group said the minister has made outstanding contributions to the development of the nation “right from his days as Akwa Ibom state governor with unprecedented development projects, his legislative activism as a Senate Minority Leader and today as minister.”

The statement noted that Akpabio has “carved a special place for himself in the leadership history of modern Nigeria with his uncommon transformation agenda at the three levels of governance.”

The group said that the difference between the minister and his contemporaries in Nigeria is that he has friends across both the northern and southern parts of the country because “he is a detribised Nigerian with almost unbeatable record of transparency, empowerment and uncommon courage, as he celebrates his 59th birthday today.”

Turning to the preparations towards political activities by February next year, the group said Akpabio “should be supported fully, by men and women of good conscience, to bring his uncommon transformation to bear on politics at a higher level, ahead of 2023.”