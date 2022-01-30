2023: Group insists on Jonathan

As the count down to 2023 Presidential elections begins, a group, the Nationalists Movement has called on the former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to join the race with a view to doing another term of four years

National Coordinator of the group Engr. Abidde O. Robinson, flanked by other executives stated at a press conference in Abuja.

He said, “all patriotic Nigerians must deeply reflect on this adage that says, “when a child falls, he looks front but when an adult falls, he looks back to see what caused his fall”.

While outlining reasons for his position Robinson said “Our national unity, peace and security needs to be preserved now than before, underscoring that “Jonathan is a unifying force to keep the country one.”





According to the group, the former president “is trusted, dependable and the most accepted politician across board in contemporary Nigeria.”

Other reasons he stated were “He is a democrat who builds, entrenches and deepens strong democratic culture and institutions, not strong personalities.

“He is well known for his civil approach in tackling national issues to ensure the rule of law, social justice and equity are promoted and protected.

“He is a very good manager of our economy. Under him, Nigeria’s economy was number one in Africa and the fastest growing economy in the world.

“He ran an all inclusive government that gave every part of the country a sense of belonging in terms of policies and appointments.

“He speaks and acts for national interest, not sectional or parochial interest.

“Under him, every ones vote count.and his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

The group further said Jonathan “encourages dialogue in conflict management rather than force as well as “preaches and practices the politics of “give and take” and not winner takes it all.”

The Nationalists Movements said “Nigeria and Nigerians now needs a popular leader like H. E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.”