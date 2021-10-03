2023: Group mulls new party

A new political association, the Downtrodden Peoples Movement, (DPM), Sunday hinted of its intention to float the Poverty Peoples Party (PPP) ahead the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the movement, Prince Olukunle Bewaji who made this known Sunday at a lecture in Ibadan by the Oyo State NUJ to commemorate Nigeria 61years independence said the motive for planned new political party is to rescue the nation from its present hopeless situation before total collapse.

Prince Bewaji pointed out that as at present, the movement is consulting Nigerians on the need to team up and rescue the country from the hands the enemies of the country presently at the helm of affairs.

The movement Chairman said the template and foundational structures on which Nigeria as a country rely on is very weak, adding, there was a need to take power away from the politicians and give it back to the people through the ballot box.

According to Prince Bewaji , ” to achieve this, the aggrieved, the poor, and the oppressed must join hands for a new Nigeria, stressing that ” the present system of government in Nigeria is wrong, as it favours the politicians, with the politicians becoming billionaires while majority of Nigerians became very poor.

“Our intention is to make sure the foundational structures stated below are included in our country’s constitution. The templates in the structure will cut across board in all the states of the federation irrespective of any political party in power”, he said.

Prince Bewaji added, ” instead of collecting stipends like N5,000 from politicians who collects billions in exchange and destroy your future, we have come to give you the opportunity to become politicians by joining our movement.”

Speaking further, he listed Nigeria’s challenges outrageous salaries and allowances of Senators and Representatives members , bogus constituency allowance for Senators, salaries of governors and security votes, coupled with their control of funds meant for state.

According to Prince Bewaji, others are salary of the president and the running costs of Aso Rock which run into billions, lack of a definite structure that cut across board, this allows present political office holders to concentrate on self serving projects instead of continuing the projects they met, and collapsed infrastructures among others.