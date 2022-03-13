2023: Group organises prayer for actualisation of Ameachi’s presidency

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a pressure group under the auspices of Chibuike Rotimi Amechi 2023 Team (CRA) has offered prayers for a peaceful conduct of the election and co-existence of Nigerians.

This is even as the group said its seeking God’s intervention for the emergence of its preferred presidential aspirant, minister of Transport and former governor of River state, Chief Chibuike Rotomi Amaechi in the forth coming primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, shortly after its maiden prayer session titled “Unity and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria”, national coordinator of the team, Chinedu Mbanaeso (Akwaakwuru) said the team was put together to seek God’s face for the peace and unity of Nigeria, successful elections as well as committing the aspiration of their principal into God’s hands.

Mbaneso who recognised the potency of prayer in all human endeavour said that his group decided to start with prayers first because it believed that nothing can be achieved without God’s approval.

The group said it has structures across the country and has put mechanism in place to mobilise for the emergence of its prefered candidate (Amaechi) at the election.

According to him Nigeria at the moment need a young dynamic leader who will transform and restore the glory of the country, adding that Amechi”s candidature will take Nigeria to a greater height.

“Amechi”s transformation in the transport and marine sector , especially the railways has proven that he has the right credentials to govern the country. He has the cognitive experience having being a former speaker, governor and minister ‘He is capable, detribalized and age is on his side.”

He argued that an Amaechi”s presidency in 2023 will address the alleged political marginalization of the Igbo’s in the South East geo political zone and the South-south zone.

The CRA team coordinator dismissed insinuiations in certain quarters that their candidate is not loved by many within the All Progressive Congress APC and his home state Rivers state, insisting that Amacchi has the potentials to clinch the party ticket.