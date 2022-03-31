2023: Group passes vote of confidence on Fintiri

A group known as the Good People of Adamawa State, has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led administration.

The group urged the governor to seek a second term and purchased PDP 2023 governorship expression of interest and nomination forms for him to seek re-election.

The leader of the group, Abdulrahman Bobboi, who briefed the press on behalf of members, decided to buy the forms for Governor Fintiri because of the enormous achievements that his administration has made within the period of three years.

He said Fintiri changed the educational system of Adamawa state to an advanced level saying, it is an achievement within a short period.

The leader of the group added that “Now if you go to the health sector, he has completely overhauled the entire health system of Adamawa state.

“He is improving the General Hospital in Mubi, he has constructed new Cottage Hospitals and he has employed 1,114 health workers within this period under review.

“In the area of security, he has been able to ensure that people in state sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Gentlemen of the press, we waited for him to come and buy this form. But we felt he doesn’t need to do that. The good people of Adamawa decided that they are the people that will come and buy this form for him.”

Bobboi assured that the influence of Governor Fintri cuts across political parties and that will give him victory in 2023.

