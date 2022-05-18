2023: Group raises alarm over conduct party’s primaries

The Chairman Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups, Comrade Isah Jabbi, has expressed fear on recent developments as regards to the preferred mode of conducting the upcoming primaries in Sokoto state.

According to Jabbi in a briefing, the comcern was aimed at bringing burning issues to the fore and enlightening both electorate and managers of the party at various levels on issues critical to the success of the party in the coming elections.

“Today, the issue of concern is on the preferred mode of conducting the upcoming primary elections of our great party the APC in Sokoto state.

“Keen followers of the unfolding political scenario are by now aware that six out of the leading APC gubernatorial aspirants seeking the flag of our party have unanimously agreed and chosen the direct mode of primaries. This we are all witness to have been communicated to the National Executive council of the APC through the National Chairman His Excellency Alh. Abdullahi Adamu via a publicly available letter dated 17th May, 2022.

“One would have thought that based on common sense, where the majority in a game of numbers that politics is have had their say, the wisest thing is to tow their way if the public interest is the concern but not for some people whose stock in trade remains domination of the majority stakeholders, subversion of the will of the teeming party faithful and facilitation of colossal loss in elections where there will is tested.

“We are now aware of some clandestine moves by these kinds of persons to ensure hoodwink the National leadership of our great party into approving the indirect mode of primaries in order to perfect their ulterior plans against the party,” he said.

Further speaking, he called on the President and the APC National Chairman Alh. Abdullahi Adamu to be on the watch against some party stakeholders who are bent on tilting themselves to accept their selfish proposal for the conduct of indirect primaries in Sokoto state against the wishes and desires of the majority (six out of seven) gubernatorial aspirants and the majority of party delegates and supporters.

“Their ultimate aim is to snatch away the party and hold it to the jugular ultimately imposing an unpopular candidate on the party supporters which has the potential of leading to voter apathy within the party loyalists or outright voting against the party’s candidate God forbid.

“Finally, we wish to re-echo the pleas of the greater percentage of APC supporters in Sokoto state that the direct mode of primaries should be adopted in order to ensure that the most popular candidate with the widest network within and outside our party is returned as the candidate,” Jabbi added.

