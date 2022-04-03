2023: Group raises alarm over smear campaign plot against Emefiele

The Emefiele Support Group (ESG) has raised alarm over smear campaign plot against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and his office.



The ESG said that the calling on the CBN Governor to join the race and contest for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023, is an independent activities of the supports groups.



Addressing newsmen at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the Director of Communications of ESG, Ms. Benigna Ejimba, explained that all support groups are running on voluntary donations and self-raised funds to promote the call for Emefiele to run, adding that the smear campaigns were futile attempts from panicky politicians to scare the CBN Governor from considering a presidential bid.



She said: “Let it be known to these greedy politicians and their allies that no single kobo from Dr. Emefiele or the CBN is part of the funds so far spent on those branded campaign materials that have started giving them sleepless nights.



“It is ordinary citizens like us that are contributing these funds in form of our widow’s mite to ensure yet again that Nigeria gets it right and keeps away politicians whose only interest is the treasury of the country.



“For clarification, we are proud and bold to say that all Emefiele support groups run on voluntary contributions from eminent members of the various support groups, who are desirous of a better nation for us all.



“Please note that these young and determined Nigerians cannot and will not be blackmailed into abandoning our commitment to a people’s agenda to convince Dr. Emefiele to step out to continue, consolidate and expand President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies. This is a task we are committed to and have resolved to give up all, including our financial resources, to ensure that this is done.”



She also expressed confidence that once Dr. Emefiele answered their call and joined the presidential race, he would be the candidate to beat and claimed that these attacks are childish attacks that cannot stop the voluntary activities of advocates in calling on Dr. Emefiele to contest.



“We owe no one any apology for our conviction and at the end of the day, Nigerians will appreciate us for bearing the torch of this vision when eventually Dr. Godwin Emefiele becomes elected as the President and continues the growth and development of Nigeria,“ she stated.