2023: Group urges Emefiele to contest for President

A coalition of social cultural groups across the Northern part of the country, under the auspices of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum, have called on the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency.

Spokesperson of the group Aliyu Mohammed Sani made the call in a press briefing in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Saturday.

He said the decision of the youths in the north to declare their support for Emefiele, which was hinged on his excellent performance as the CBN governor in the past six years.

Sani believed that the CBN governor has spent most of his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.

“As you are all aware, in the past weeks, the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum has been going round some states of the North, for consultations with relevant stakeholders and call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for the president of Nigeria come 2023.

“This, we embarked in the spirit of producing a credible, competent and economically endowed leader, whom we believe will consolidate on rapid economic growth that he has already started in the current position he occupies.”

He insisted that the Emefiele’ achievements have reflected in all states of the country and are there for history and posterity to judge.

He added that Emefiele’s Presidency means a total diversification of the economy, hope for the downtrodden, economic stability growth in the nations GDP which marks the beginning of several and un-ending policies to enhance the lives of the common man.

Speaking, Nasarawa state coordinator of the group, Barr. Faruk Mohammed Ofoku said the good people of Nasarawa state benefited so much from the good stewardship of the current CBN governor.

“This gesture created jobs, wealth and prosperity to the state.

“Part of Dr. Emefiele’s determination to take the Bank’s interventions closer to the people, he facilitate the construction of Multi-billion CBN Branch in Lafia and was commissioned recently, among others,” he said.