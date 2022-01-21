2023: Group urges ex-Bauchi gov Mu’azu to run for president

A coalition of youth under the aegis of North East Young Technocrats For Good Governance has urged a former governor of Bauchi state who’s also a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, to run for president in 2023.

The group’s national coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi, and its secretary- general, Mr. Solomon David, made the call in a joint statement issued in Bauchi, insisting that the former governor “has integrity, honesty and zeal to address corruption and combat injustice, if elected president.”

The group stressed that if given the opportunity, Mu’azu would address marginalisation, insecurity, poverty, ethnicity and other societal ills bedeviling the country.

“Nigeria is very blessed with intelligent men and women of goodwill such as Ahmadu Mu’azu, an eminent personality who was a national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We believe that he is eminently qualified to lead this nation given all the needed support by stakeholders.

“He is fit for the highest office at this time and needs to be brought on board to lead the unification struggle to keep Nigeria growing as one. He has what our country needs to grow and remain a united nation for the happiness of the citizens and overall development of the nation,” the statement read in part.